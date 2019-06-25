New UNDP representative in Iran Claudio Providas meets with Zarif

The new UNDP president representative in Iran Claudio Providas met with the top Iranian diplomat in Tehran during which he presented a copy of his credence to Zarif.
TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received on Tuesday the new UNDP president representative in Iran Claudio Providas for a meeting.
The new UNDP president representative in Iran Claudio Providas met with the top Iranian diplomat in Tehran during which he presented a copy of his credence to Zarif.
