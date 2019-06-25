  1. Politics
25 June 2019 - 22:00

New UNDP representative in Iran Claudio Providas meets with Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received on Tuesday the new UNDP president representative in Iran Claudio Providas for a meeting.

The new UNDP president representative in Iran Claudio Providas met with the top Iranian diplomat in Tehran during which he presented a copy of his credence to Zarif.

