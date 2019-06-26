  1. Politics
Zarif meets Slovakian deputy FM in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met the Slovakian Deputy FM Parizek on Tuesday in Tehran.

During the meeting which was held in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral relations between Tehran and Bratislava.

