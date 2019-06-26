Zarif meets Slovakian deputy FM in Tehran

During the meeting which was held in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, the two sides discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral relations between Tehran and Bratislava.
TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met the Slovakian Deputy FM Parizek on Tuesday in Tehran.
