UN representative visits Lorestan’s flood-hit areas

She will visit the flood-hit cities of Pol-e Dokhtar, Mamulan and Khorramabad on this two-day visit to report the situation to the United Nations.

She announced in a news conference on Monday that the United Nations has created a specific banking payment channel for Iran to receive cash aids for its flood-stricken areas.

“The United Nations has contributed $ 1,420,000 to immediate and continuous assistance and supplies of medical and sanitary equipment, water, Health facilities and shelter for flood victims,” she said.

She also stated that she will visit flood-affected provinces with the aim of expressing her solidarity with Iranian flood victims and, more importantly, understanding the most essential needs, which provinces need UN assistance, as well as negotiating with authorities on how to provide assistance.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

