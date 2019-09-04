Iran, UN mull over launch of incinerator power plant in northern Iran

Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Mohammad Ali Farahnakian made the remarks on Wed. in his meeting with UNDP Resident Representative Claudio Providas.

The two sides exchanged their views in the field of compatibility with the climate change and also launch of incinerator power plants in northern part of the country.

Farahnakian pointed to the cooperation and collaboration of the Ministry of Energy with UN especially in environmental issues and added, “presently, dust in southern and western regions of the country is a serious challenge that has created many problems in the country. Given the international status of this issue, UNDP can present suitable strategy in this respect.”

The issue of air pollution in Tehran and temperature inversion is another subject that UNDP can help Iran effectively, he said, adding, “UNDP’s facilities will be applied for the promotion of Tehran public transportation network using electrical machines.”

For his part, UNDP Resident Representative Claudio Providas expounded on the way of activity of UN Development Program (UNDP) in the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “UNDP is active in 166 countries in the world that cooperate with local governments in order to resolve challenges related to the development of country, capacity of construction.”

UNDP has relationship with other countries internationally and help them to attain their developmental objectives and is seeking environmental strategies to increase ability of countries for increasing and developing preservation of environment.

MA/4711261