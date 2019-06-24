Foremer Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh has said that the US national security advisor John Bolton has traveled to the Middle East to escalate the existing tensions in the region, adding that he has always had widening the gap between Iran and the United States on his agenda.

The Iranian MP also said that Bolton has always tried to prevent the United States from revising its policy towards Iran and has always urged for a military confrontation against Tehran.

He further noted that the US top security advisor is tasked with creating a psychological warfare against Tehran, therefore, he seeks to maintain the current tense situation in the region.

With regard to using ‘Arab Gulf’ instead of the ‘Persian Gulf’ by John Bolton, he noted that “the Persian Gulf is symbol of national identity of Iranians.”

KI