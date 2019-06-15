US economic war against Iranian nation causes regional tensions

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with a French delegation headed by the Chairwoman of Foreign Policy Committee of the French National Assembly Marielle de Sarnez in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Araghchi and the French delegation discussed various issues, including the JCPOA and some other regional and international issues.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister said "the economic war that the United States is waging against the Iranian people targets the security and stability of the entire region and causes tension in the region.”

He also described the JCPOA as the only successful example of diplomacy to solve problems through negotiation in the volatile West Asian region, adding that the United States endangered diplomacy and multilateralism by withdrawing from the agreement.

Marielle de Sarnez, for her part, described the JCPOA as a diplomatic achievement, stressing that preserving the Iran nuclear deal is of great importance. She called for maximum efforts to keep the agreement alive.

She also pointed to the important position of Iran in the region and stressed the need for dialogue with Iran on regional and international issues.

According to the report, the French delegations also met with Chairman of Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh on Saturday.

KI/FNA13980325001225