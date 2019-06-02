‘Iran-US ties cannot be mediated’: senior MP

Pointing to visits of other countries’ officials to Iran in recent weeks, the senior MP added that these officials try to mediate between Tehran and Washington “since, in the first place, they are worried about the region and their own countries. They know that any tension will engulf the whole region so naturally, they try to play a mediatory role.”

“I believe that Iran-US ties cannot be mediated. Many US issues and differences [with Iran] are clear and there are no taboos for negotiations but conditions are not ripe for talks,” he told ISNA on Sunday.

He went on to say that US officials are moving in an unrealistic direction and that Iranians will not reveal their real decision in current circumstances. “So when they [US officials] abandon these psychological conditions [warfare] and enter the actual atmosphere, other decisions will be adopted [by Iran].”

“Trump is under the intense pressure of extremists,” he said, adding, “Trump and his extremist team have shown that they want to humiliate the Iranian nation which cannot be accepted by our people.”

The anti-Iranian remarks of the US President rise from his anger since the Iranian nation has not given in to pressures, Falahatpisheh said. “the Iranian people have adopted themselves to new conditions and experienced many achievements; such as a two-fold increase in non-oil exports and also a boom in domestic production. Of course, there are some weaknesses [in the country] but the ultimate result is that Trump is not happy with current conditions.”

