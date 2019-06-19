Senior MP urges Europe to take Iran’s ultimatum ‘seriously’

It is necessary for European signatories to the nuclear deal to end their inaction regarding the agreement, he added.

Falahatpisheh made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with a member of German Parliament Matthias Hohn in Tehran.

According to 15 consecutive reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has adhered to all its commitments under the JCPOA but Europe has adopted no positive practical measure after US withdrawal from the deal, he said, criticizing EU’s inaction on the case.

He also said that the Iranian parliament welcomes expansion of ties with Germany based on mutual respect.

For his part, the German MP said that strengthening ties with Tehran in political, economic, and cultural fields is of significant importance for Berlin.

The MP, who is also the head of a non-proliferation committee in Germany’s Bundestag, highlighted that JCPOA bears great significance for the world and that all sides are responsible for saving it.

It is clear that Iran has abided by all its commitments under the deal, he said, hoping that European countries’ efforts to keep the JCPOA alive would prove fruitful.

He also called on Iran to practice more restraint, adding that it will take time for Europe to fully establish the proposed mechanism to continue trade with Iran; the special-purpose mechanism called INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says its decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA, given the current status of the deal, is within its rights under the agreement.

