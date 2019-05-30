  1. Politics
30 May 2019 - 11:53

US measures violate intl. peace, security: senior MP

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, said that adopted measures of the new US administration violates international peace and security and opposes all international pacts.

He made the remarks in Oslo in a Wednesday meeting with Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway.

Falahatpisheh appreciated Norway’s support for Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Oslo’s help for the deal’s implementation.

He described the EU’s current stance in the face of US unilateral measures as ‘disappointing’, calling on European countries to put more efforts to ensure international peace and security.

He also hoped that Norway would soon join the INSTEX mechanism as a ‘real support’ for JCPOA and help to improve the security in the region.

For her part, the minister voiced support for the JCPOA. She also expressed worries about tensions in the region and called all parties to show restraint and avoid further escalation.

Ine Eriksen Soreide said that Oslo is currently looking into the INSTEX, hoping that economic cooperation between the two counties would expand in the near future.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Falahatpisheh is making an official visit to Norway to confer on the expansion of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

