Zonnour elected as head of Parl. national security commission

Members of the commission held a meeting today to appoint a new chairman, during which Mojtaba Zonnour managed to gain more votes than Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the former chairman, in the election.

Also, Mohammad Mahdi Boroumandi and Mohammad Javad Jamali have been elected as first and second deputy chairman of the commission while Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini was chosen as the body’s spokesman.

Born on August 13, 1963, Zonnour is a conservative lawmaker who represents Qom in the Iranian Parliament. Before becoming a lawmaker, he was serving as a representative of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Zonnour is also the Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Nuclear Committee.

