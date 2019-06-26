  1. Politics
26 June 2019 - 14:01

Iran beats S. Arabia to WMO Executive Council membership

Iran beats S. Arabia to WMO Executive Council membership

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) –  Head of Iran Meteorological Organization announced that, beating its rival Saudi Arabia, Iran has become a member of the Executive Council of World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

According to Sahar Tajbakhsh, Iran became a member of the Council after 15 years, beating its rival Saudi Arabia and gaining the majority of votes.

WMO is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. The Organization is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In keeping with its mandate to promote the standardization of meteorological observations, the WMO maintains numerous code forms for the representation and exchange of meteorological, oceanographical, and hydrological data. 

HJ/IRIB 2460903

News Code 146927

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News