Iran beats S. Arabia to WMO Executive Council membership

According to Sahar Tajbakhsh, Iran became a member of the Council after 15 years, beating its rival Saudi Arabia and gaining the majority of votes.

WMO is an intergovernmental organization with a membership of 193 Member States and Territories. The Organization is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In keeping with its mandate to promote the standardization of meteorological observations, the WMO maintains numerous code forms for the representation and exchange of meteorological, oceanographical, and hydrological data.

