PTA between Iran, EAEU to be implemented in Nov.

He revealed the completion of legal process of internal ratification of the temporary agreement for the establishment of a free trade zone between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and member states, including Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Accordingly, he added, the agreement will be implemented in Nov. 2019.

Back in July 10, in a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had expressed happiness over the approval of agreement for forming free trade zone between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states at the parliaments of member states, saying that the agreement was forwarded to Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He went on to express hope that the implementation of the goals of the union would pave the way for the development of economic and trade relations, as well as being a good beginning for regional economic prosperity.

