Armenia to stand beside Iran in sanctions era: envoy

In a meeting with Iranian industrialists in Alborz Industrial City, the Armenian ambassador said that “we are fully aware that Iran is coping with foreign sanctions and we will support Tehran.”

Underlining the significance of developing mutual ties between the two sides, he said that the Armenian government has vowed to improve transposition and railway cooperation with Iran.

He also said that Iranian industrial units are lucrative to Armenians for further cooperation.

HJ/IRN 83366030