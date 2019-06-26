Expediency council approves Iran-EEU agreement

The official explained that the agreement will improve Iran's international ties besides overcoming US sanctions as well as reinforcing the strategic Look East policy.

Last week, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian announced that Iran’s accession to the Eurasian economic region is currently in its final stages.

Once Iran joins EEU, it can get access to the target market of 180-millon population of EEU member states, Ardakanian emphasized.

Consequently, Islamic Republic of Iran can develop and boost its economic ties in the field of supplying goods to EEU member states especially given that Iran is put under US unilateral and unlawful sanctions, he stressed.

"It is obvious that under the current circumstances, joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will have a significant influence on Iran’s resistance against the sanctions," he added.

HJ/4652007