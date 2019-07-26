Tajikistan becomes energy exporter with Iran’s help

In cooperation and collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran, not only Tajikistan could meet its electricity requirement, but also it managed to become an energy exporter, he said Thu. in a meeting with the Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei.

He pointed to the social and cultural commonalities between the two countries and criticized the reduced level of trade and economic ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Tajikistan enjoy high potentials and capabilities so that the two countries can be a good trade and economic partner for each other in the long term, he stressed.

He put trade volume exchanged between Iran and Tajikistan in 2018 at about $65 million, showing a considerable decline as compared with the year before.

For his part, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamhossein Shafei referred to the unique cultural commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan and added, “the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan have established constructive cooperation in the fields of construction, road building, technical and engineering services.”

