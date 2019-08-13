Iran, Tajikistan poised to boost bilateral coop.

He pointed to the special emphasis of presidents of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan for developing and broadening bilateral ties and added, “given the friendly and amicable relationship between the two countries, effective steps should be taken in order to expand bilateral ties in all fields.”

Chairman of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission pointed to the lunch of Urban Water Regional Management Center in Tehran and added, “presently, this center has accelerated its activities. With the coordination made, meeting of Board of Governors of the Commission will be held in Tehran on Dec. 4-5.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ardakanian pointed to Iran’s accession to Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and added “according to the planning made, launch of creation of North-South Corridor and Chabahar will be followed up seriously.”

For his part, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Tehran Nizomoddin Zohidi said that positive developments have been made between Iran and Tajikistan in recent months. Visit of Iranian foreign minister to Tajikistan and also meeting between presidents of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan in Dushanbe indicate serious determination of heads of states of the two countries for boosting bilateral cooperation.”

MA/4691333