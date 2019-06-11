Armenia’s ties with Iran enabled EEU entry to Middle East: Armenian FM

He made the remarks during parliamentary hearings titled “Year of Armenian Presidency at EEU: Challenges and Opportunities”.

The deal is signed with a three-year term and provisions reduction or abolishing of import customs duties for a broad range of products.

The Armenian FM said that the implementation of respective agreements with Iran and China, as well as completion of negotiations with Singapore, Serbia, Egypt, Israel and India, can be an additional boost for the EEU’s integration into the global economy.

The EEU-Iran FTZ deal has been ratified by all members of the Union. Iran in turn ratified the agreement on June 10, 2019.

