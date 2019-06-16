All important economic documents between Iran, Russia have been signed: Sanaei

Mehdi Sanaie, Iran’s to Ambassador to Russia, made the remarks at the 15th meeting of Iran-Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission as well as the 2nd Conference on the Perspective for Business and Cultural Cooperation between Iran and the North Caucasian Federal District of the Russian Federation that kicked off in Tehran today.

Sanei said about the North Caucasian Federal District that the region shares many similarities with Iran.

Saying that Iran-Russia relations have enjoyed a lot of movements in various fields over the past years, Iran's ambassador to Russia added “there are potentials in the economic and trade sectors with signed documents between the two countries."

He went on to say that there is not any important economic document remaining to be signed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian diplomat said that the signed documents have a long way to go to become operational.

He pointed to the cooperation agreement on customs duties as one of the most important deals between Iran and the Russian Federation.

Sanaei emphasized that there is a good relationship between Iran and Russia in exports sector, adding that the exports of aquaculture, dairy products, and livestock are permitted between the two sides that lay the ground for the development of relations between the two countries.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to Iran’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), expressing hope that an active secretariat would be formed and businesses and private sectors would able to trade with each other.

