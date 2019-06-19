Iran, Azerbaijan to boost coop. in employment, entrepreneurshipsector

Iran is ready to transfer its technical knowhow and experiences to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the fields of employment and entrepreneurship.

Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Shariatmadari made the remarks in Tehran on Wed. in his meeting with Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population on the sidelines of 108th Intl. Labor Conference.

Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare has high potentials in the economic sector, holdings, technical and vocational trainings, HSE (health, safety, environment), cooperatives and labor relationship, he maintained.

The two countries of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan enjoy high potentials and capabilities to boost bilateral cooperation in relevant field.

For his part, Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population pointed to the activities and performance of his ministry and reiterated, “Republic of Azerbaijan is ready to make use of the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the sectors of employment and entrepreneurship.”

Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relationship with Iran in all fields of cooperation, he emphasized.

