Pres. Rouhani to visit Sochi

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Russia at the weekend at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to participate at Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit which is going to be held on 14 August 2019 in Sochi, Russia.

The participants of the summit will discuss all the aspects of trilateral cooperation in various economic fields as well as regional communications. The leaders of the three countries will also issue a joint statement.

Iranian President will also have separate meetings with Presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Sochi Summit on the mutual interest and bilateral relations.

The first Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan summit was held in August 2016 in Baku and the 2nd tripartite summit was held in Tehran in November 2017.

