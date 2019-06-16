  1. Economy
16 June 2019 - 10:12

Tehran, Isfahan host Iran-Russia joint economic coop. commission

Tehran, Isfahan host Iran-Russia joint economic coop. commission

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – The 15th Summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and 2nd Iran-North Caucasian Region Business Forum will be held for a period of three days in Tehran and Isfahan provinces on June 16 in the presence of senior public and private sectors officials of the two countries.

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Trade, Historical, Cultural and Scientific Forum between Iran and North Caucasus Region will be held in Tehran on June 17 in the presence of Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian.

On the sidelines of 15th summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, a number of nine Working Groups and three specialized committees will be held in the presence of a great number of public an d private sectors of the two countries in the fields of industry, energy, transport and ICT (information and communication technology).

MA/IRN83354113

News Code 146484

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News