Tehran, Isfahan host Iran-Russia joint economic coop. commission

The opening ceremony of the 2nd Trade, Historical, Cultural and Scientific Forum between Iran and North Caucasus Region will be held in Tehran on June 17 in the presence of Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian.

On the sidelines of 15th summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, a number of nine Working Groups and three specialized committees will be held in the presence of a great number of public an d private sectors of the two countries in the fields of industry, energy, transport and ICT (information and communication technology).

