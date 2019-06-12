US sanctions Iraqi company for links with Iran's IRGC

According to a statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as reported by Reuters, Wednesday’s sanctions targeted Baghdad-based South Wealth Resources Company. Two of the entity’s associates were also sanctioned.

Washington previously sanctioned Iran’s elite IRGC in April, designating it a terrorist organization in an unprecedented move, followed by Iran's reciprocal action in designating all US troops in the region under the command of CENTCOM as terrorists.

The statement also called on the Iraqi financial sector and the broader international financial system to stop activities that are linked with the IRGC.

KI/PR