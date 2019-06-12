Iranians to resist US pressures, Larijani says

Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, made the remarks in a meeting with visiting chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Serbian Parliament in Tehran on Wednesday.

Larijani said in the meeting that “the countries that have been under the subjugation of the United States did not end up well and have sustained many losses in the process.”

Referring to US sanctions on Iran, the Parliament speaker said “the Americans even violated the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) which they had signed and they are now seeking to exert pressure on Iran through secondary sanctions, but the Iranians will resist these pressures.”

Iran’s top legislator expressed his happiness with the high level of political relations between Iran and Serbia, but at the same time, he expressed his regret over the low level of the economic relations between the two countries.

He urged Serbia to expand bilateral economic relations with Iran to the disadvantage of the Americans, adding that Iran and Serbia can develop their ties in the fields of industry, agriculture as well as oil and gas.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Serbian Parliament, for his part, stated that Americans bombarded Serbia for about 80 days in 1999, adding that many people were killed in the airstrikes.

He went on to say that 250,000 Serbs were displaced during the US bombardments of Serbia and now about 20 years after the incident, less than 2 percent of the population has returned to their home.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Serbian Parliament stressed that Serbia is seeking to increase its economic cooperation with Iran, saying that it would be possible to expand economic relations in all areas by establishing companies in third-party countries.

