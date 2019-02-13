US Treasury sanctions 9 Iranians, 2 entities for alleged illegal actions

In contiuation of the US anti-Iran policies, the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Wednesday that "Treasury is taking action against malicious Iranian cyber actors and covert operations that have targeted Americans at home and overseas as part of our ongoing efforts to counter the Iranian regime’s cyber attacks," according to Russian Sputnik news agncey.

The sanctions target the New Horizon Organization, which the Treasury Department said hosts international conferences aimed at recruiting and collecting intelligence from foreign attendees. Four Iranians connected to the entity were also sanctioned, the Treasury said.

The Treasury also designated the Net Peygard Samavat Company and five individuals linked to the organization.

The US administration unlawfully pulled out of Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018 despite widespread international condemnation and reimposed its harshest sanctions on the country, targeting the livlihood of Iranian ordinary people.

MNA/Sputnik