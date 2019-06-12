Iran should not pay costs of preserving JCPOA alone: deputy FM  

Making the remarks at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian deputy minister called for all the attending countries to support Iran on its way to preserve JCOPA and multilateralism.

He lamented that despite Iran’s full commitment to the nuclear deal, the US has not acted responsibly but has imposed the maximum pressure on other countries to undermine JCPOA and the UN 2231 Resolution. The act as he called is “a threat to regional and trans-regional peace and stability.”

He also lamented that despite all the political statements by the 4+1 countries to support JCPOA, no practical mechanism has been applied to foil the impact of US sanctions on Iran.

As he said, “Iran underscores the significance of JCPOA and it is ready to reconsider its decision in case of finding a satisfactory solution about the unacceptable current conditions, the return of the lost balance as well as having its interests guaranteed.”

“It is now time for other sides to the JCPOA to prove their good will and take serious and practical steps to preserve the nuclear deal,” he added.

In response to the intensifying US measures and other parties' lack of seriousness, Iran stopped its compliance with two of its obligations under the agreement in early May.

It gave the JCPOA signatories 60 days to implement plans to protect Iran's rights, announcing that it would otherwise further reduce its commitments. The European Union rejected the deadline in a statement, but reiterated its support for the deal and continued efforts to keep trade with Iran afloat.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement, as confirmed by the latest report by the IAEA.

