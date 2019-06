Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono on the visit of Japanese prime minister to Tehran, bilateral relations, JCPOA and regional and international developments.

This meeting held while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Wednesday for a two-day visit to Tehran, saying he wants to have candid talks with the Iranian leadership to secure stability in the Middle East.

ZZ/ IRN83350400