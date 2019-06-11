Trump’s abnormal policies reduce US economic power, dollar: Iranian MP

Speaking during an interview with IRNA news agency, Member of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian Parliament Alaeddin Boroujerdi said that the US economic power and weakening dollar are due to Donald Trump’s abnormal economic policies.

Boroujerdi urged the Iranian government to focus its economic relations on the neighbors as the best way to overcome the US economic conspiracies.

The senior lawmaker also referred the tomorrow’s Japanese prime minister’s visit to Tehran after forty years as an indicator of the significant role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in regional developments.

He pointed to Iran’s support for the neighboring countries of Iraq and Syria during the fight against terrorism and noted that regional issues cannot be solved without Iran.

Boroujerdi further pointed to the visit of the German foreign minister to Tehran yesterday, saying that his visit was primarily aimed at conveying the western countries’ concerns over diminishing JCPOA-related commitments of Iran.

He also warned the Western countries that Iran will carry out its previously-announced plan in relation to the JCPOA if they do not implement their JCPOA commitments.

