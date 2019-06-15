EU trade mechanism for Iran still on paper, Larijani says

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with visiting head of the Foreign Policy Committee of the French National Assembly Marielle de Sarnez in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Larijani emphasized the importance of economic relations with France, saying that France can play a role in the region.

The Iranian parliament speaker added “despite a lot of negotiations that have been held so far, the French president's promise to the Iranian president is not fulfilled yet, and the INSTEX mechanism is still on paper.”

Referring to the cooperation of the French investors in Iran’s Kashan, he said "in the absence of inter-banking relations, how can economic activities be conducted between companies in both countries? Total was the first French company to leave Iran after Trump pulled US out of the JCPOA.”

The top Iranian legislator added the lawmakers of the two countries can play a significant role in making decisions.

The Chairwoman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the French National Assembly Marielle de Sarnez, for her part, said “parliamentary relations are important because the lawmakers of the two countries can play an effective role in difficult conditions, so we attach great importance to the bilateral relations.”

Marielle de Sarnez added that Iran and France have relations in various fields such as science, culture, medicine and sports areas, adding that her country seeks to develop those relations.

The French senior lawmaker further reiterated France's commitment to the JCPOA, saying that "our intention and our efforts is to launch the INSTEX."

“The security of the region is important to us and we want the Syrian issue to end through a political solution,” she said, adding that the French government wants peace in Yemen.

Sarnez further added “there are ongoing efforts to keep the JCPOA alive and France is determined to achieve this goal.”

She added “it is important for the parties of the negotiation to reach a common understanding on various points of views, and the European Union has the will to preserve the JCPOA.”

