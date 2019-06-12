  1. Politics
Enemy seeking to negotiate via putting economic pressure: GC sec.

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Secretary of the Guardian Council (GC) Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati said on Wednesday that “the enemy seeks to negotiate with Iran by imposing economic pressure but the plan will be defeated by the Leader’s tact and awareness of Iranian officials.”

“The Islamic Revolution has been challenged with difficulties since beginning but it could overcome all of them under the God’s mercy, and tact of Imam Khomeini and the Leader besides the support of the nation,” he said.

“In past 40 years, the US has used various tools and tactics to place pressure on Iranians but all of them have been defeated,” the GC Secretary added.

He, elsewhere, urged the Iranian officials to pay more attention to people’s economic situation in particular those low-income earners.

