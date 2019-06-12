Enemy seeking to negotiate via putting economic pressure: GC sec.

“The Islamic Revolution has been challenged with difficulties since beginning but it could overcome all of them under the God’s mercy, and tact of Imam Khomeini and the Leader besides the support of the nation,” he said.

“In past 40 years, the US has used various tools and tactics to place pressure on Iranians but all of them have been defeated,” the GC Secretary added.

He, elsewhere, urged the Iranian officials to pay more attention to people’s economic situation in particular those low-income earners.

HJ/ 4638921