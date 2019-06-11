Europe can save JCPOA via practical measures: FM spox

In a tweet on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the meeting between FM Zarif and his German counterpart Heiko Maas earlier in the day in Tehran, saying that the two sides held ‘good, frank and constructive’ talks on the tradition of long-standing and friendly relations between Tehran and Berlin, as well as important political issues, such as the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), and de-escalation of tension in the region.

“We believe that, despite US’ withdrawal, Europe and Germany can contribute to preserving the JCPOA and promoting peace and stability in the region through practical measures and initiatives,” Mousavi added.

Maas made an official visit to Tehran on Monday to discuss ways to preserve the JCPOA in the wake of US' unilateral withdrawal and imposition of sanctions on Tehran. During his stay, he held talks with FM Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, stressing the adverse impact of the US' pullout from the nuclear deal on the region.

