Next meeting of JCPOA commission expected in June

"The next political directors-level meeting of this joint commission should be held this month," Lavrov said at a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister announced the news while calling on the remaining parties to the nuclear deal to shoulder their responsibilities regarding the deal.

"As far as the prospects of preserving the JCPOA are concerned, here a lot depends on the Europeans,” he stressed.

The landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six world powers has been facing a risk of breakdown since the United States abandoned it last year and restored the lifted sanctions on Tehran.

The remaining parties to the deal have also failed to deliver on their promises to shield Iran against the US hostile measures while Washington's pressure campaign has dramatically intensified.

In response to the intensifying US measures and other parties' lack of seriousness, Iran stopped its compliance with two of its obligations under the agreement in early May.

It gave the JCPOA signatories 60 days to implement plans to protect Iran's rights, announcing that it would otherwise further reduce its commitments. The European Union rejected the deadline in a statement, but reiterated its support for the deal and continued efforts to keep trade with Iran afloat.

The EU has introduced a payment channel known as INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) to facilitate trade with Iran, which has not been activated yet.

Russia, however, has called for a session of the JCPOA Joint Commission so that countries participating in the agreement jointly determine ways of normalizing the situation and guarantee that the deal stays.

