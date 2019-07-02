  1. Politics
2 July 2019 - 20:24

Russian energy minister says tension in the Persian Gulf is not the fault of Iran

Russian energy minister says tension in the Persian Gulf is not the fault of Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tues. that Iran is not the cause of instability in the Persian Gulf and that sanctions against the country are 'unlawful.'

“As regards restrictions on Iranian exports, we support Iran and we believe that the sanctions are unlawful; they have not been approved by the UN,” Novak told CNBC.

The energy minister added that he did not think Iran should be considered as the cause of the unstable situation in the region.

“These steps seriously destabilize the situation, not only in Iran, upon whom the sanctions have been imposed, but, as we can all see, in the entire region around the Persian Gulf,” he said Tuesday.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks. While the US President Donald Trump accused Tehran of being behind two attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region, Iran has vehemently denied any involvement, calling the US presence in the region and its economic terrorism against the country as the root cause of the tensions.

KI

News Code 147142
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News