Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will soon make an official visit to Switzerland to hold the forth round of political talks between the two countries.

The talks will focus on bilateral cooperation, international and regional developments, as well as the latest developments on Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and judicial and human rights issues.

The previous round of such talks between Tehran and Bern was held on 18 June 2018 in the Iranian capital.

ZZ/ 4639071