11 June 2019 - 08:43

Trump's 'economic war' cause of all tensions: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said his German counterpart Heiko Maas has concurred with him that the cause of all tensions in the region is US President Trump's 'economic war'.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif referred to his "frank talks" with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at a meeting held earlier in the day in Tehran, saying that he welcomes "German recognition that practical measures to ensure Iran’s economic dividends are essential to preserve" the Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

"We concurred that dialog among regional countries is crucial," noted Zarif, adding that the "cause of all tensions" was the 'economic war' waged by the Trump administration in the Middle East region. 

Maas made an official visit to Tehran to discuss ways to preserve the JCPOA in the wake of US' unilateral withdrawal and imposition of sanctions on Tehran. During his stay, he also held talks with President Hassan Rouhani, stressing the adverse impact of the US' pullout from the nuclear deal on the region. 

