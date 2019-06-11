Zarif to brief lawmakers on Caspian Sea legal status

Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh, a member of the Parliament's presiding board, said due to the sensitivity of the issue and the related discussions surrounding it, Zarif has been invited to the Parliament's open session today to provide explanations over the matter.

He will be questioned by three lawmakers, including Mostafa Kavakebian, a member of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh and Mohammad Hossein Ghorbani.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan agreed in principle in August 2018 on how to divide up the potentially huge oil and gas resources of the Caspian Sea, paving the way for more energy exploration and pipeline projects.

However, the delimitation of the seabed, which is seemingly at the center of the dispute, will require additional agreements between littoral nations.

For almost three decades, the five littoral states have argued over how to divide the world's biggest enclosed body of water.

After the agreement was signed, rumors inside and outside the country started circulating the media that Iran had given up its right to ownership of the Caspian in early negotiations over the sea's legal status in 1996.

However, the Foreign Ministry promptly reacted to the rumors, dismissing them all as “unfounded claims”.

