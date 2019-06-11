Parl. postpones Zarif’s briefing session on Caspian Sea

Zarif was invited to attend a Parliament’s open session today to shed light on the convention signed by Iran and four other Caspian Sea littoral states on the sea's legal status.

However, the parliament has agreed to cancel the meeting due to Zarif’s busy schedule this week. The date of the briefing session will be decided later.

The top diplomat hosted his German counterpart Heiko Mass and a high-ranking delegation on Monday.

He will also have a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, who will visit Iran to discuss a number of bilateral and international issues, including the nuclear deal (JCPOA), which was signed between Iran and the P5+1 in 2015 and has been in shambles ever since the US withdrew last May.

