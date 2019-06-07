First economic forum of Caspian Sea littoral states due in August

The assembly coincides with the World Caspian Sea Day and the anniversary of the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea (August 12).

It will be held in three sections: the "Caspian Technology Innovation Exhibition", the "Caspian Economic Conference" and "the establishment of meetings of representatives of governments, corporations and representatives of the business circles”.

Within the Caspian Economic Forum, topics such as project implementation and joint plans, exchange of experiences on the development of special zones or economic freedom, legislation and standards, digital economy, cooperation between coastal regions and joint ventures will be discussed.

So far, five joint meetings have been held at the level of heads of the Caspian states and agreements have been reached on how the regional countries shall cooperate.

The most important agreement reached in these years concerns the Caspian Sea environmental issues, which include protocols to combat oil spills at sea, protection against groundwater pollution and the Caspian biodiversity protection protocol.

If you are interested to attend the meeting please visit https://cefavaza2019.gov.tm for more information.

