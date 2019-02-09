Iran to attend Baku meeting on Caspian Sea issues

A number of issues arising from the Convention, as well as the results of the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian littoral States in Aktau, are expected to be discussed at the meeting, Trend reported.

At the event, Azerbaijan will be represented by a delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, chief of the Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan and the representative of Azerbaijan in the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea.

On August 12, 2018, the "Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea" was signed in Aktau, Kazakhstan and the Communiqué of the Fifth Caspian Summit was adopted.

Based on these documents, in order to effectively implement the Convention and review cooperation issues in the Caspian Sea, the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea has been established as a regular five-sided consultation mechanism consisting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states.

The meeting will be attended by senior representatives from Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on 19-20 February 2019.

