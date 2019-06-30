Turkmenistan hopes of setting up common Caspian market: official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, he expressed hope that Caspian Sea littoral states could lay the ground for setting up a common market through strengthening their economic solidarity.

Exchanging views among officials of five Caspian Sea littoral states [including Russia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan] as well as establishing very close relationship with one another has resolved some problems facing these countries, he emphasized.

He, who is also plenipotentiary ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia, added, “with their unity and amity, five Caspian Sea littoral states can protect the region from presence of transnational actors in line with promoting their socioeconomic development among themselves.”

He termed the key role of each of important countries of this region especially Islamic Republic of Iran with regard to the establishment of common Caspian market as ‘vital and essential’ and added, “the First Economic Forum of the Caspian Sea littoral states will be held in Turkmenistan’s Awaza on August 11-12.”

Establishing regional unity and amity and turning Caspian Sea into the sea of peace and friendship has been cited as the main aim behind organizing this forum, he stated.

MA/IRN83374452