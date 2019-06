"The summit will be held before the end of the year,” RIA Novosti news agency reported.

It is Russia's turn to host it, so the summit will be held on the Russian territory. The exact date of the summit will be announced officially," Bocharnikov said at a press conference.

He added that the participants of the summit will discuss all the aspects of their cooperation.

"The heads of states will define the agenda," Bocharnikov stressed.

