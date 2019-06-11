Rouhani, Putin to meet in Bishkek on June 14

"There will be a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which is very important in the current situation," he said.

According to Ushakov, the meeting’s agenda will include ways to strengthen trade and economic ties and boost cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

"The parties plan to discuss a wide range of global issues, including developments in Syria and the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin aide noted.

MNA/PR