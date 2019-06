In the same period, 946 tons of chemicals, 491 tons of polymer products, 3,000 tons of slaps wax, 150 tons of sulfur, 124 tons of bitumen and 100 tons of vacuum bottoms were transacted in oil and petrochemical hall of the Iran Mercantile Exchange.

Moreover, 8,000 tons of bloom ingot were traded at the hall of industrial and mineral products of Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

