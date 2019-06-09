Non-oil exports at $8.4bn in 2 months

As he told reporters in a news conference, based on the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the figure shows an increase of 7.1 percent from 7.7 billion in the same time span in the year preceding.

Exports of engineering and technical services in the said time stood at $1.6 billion showing an increase of 17 percent year-on-year, he added.

"The government will do its best to witness a real jump in exports of non-oil goods to our 15 neighbor countries," Iranian Industry Minister Reza Rahmani said on Saturday.

Naming non-oil exports as the means to rescue the country’s economy, Rahmani called on all the affiliated organizations as well as the chambers of commerce to help the government reach the set goal.

He also required the Central bank of Iran (CBI) to pay a significant attention to implementing forex policies to improve non-oil exports and prosper domestic production.

During the past years, Iran has sought to reduce its reliance on oil revenues majorly via moving towards increasing non-oil exports and flourishing tourism industry.

On May 14, Iranian first Vice-President Es’hagh Jahangiri announced that the country’s reliance on oil income has dropped below 30 percent.

The government could manage to decrease Iran’s dependence on oil revenues from its previous 80-90 percent to less than 30 percent, the Iranian official said.

“Reliance on oil income presently is below 30 percent i.e. in case of saving via reducing expenditures, the planned financial resources in the budget can be consumed on development targets,” Jahangiri said.

