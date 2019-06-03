  1. Economy
3 June 2019 - 12:33

207,000 tons of steel, copper, zinc offered in IME

207,000 tons of steel, copper, zinc offered in IME

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Some 207,000 tons of steel, copper and zinc were offered in Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) on Monday.

A total of 197,710 tons of steel sheets, 5,500 tons of beams, 1,100 tons of rebar, 2,100 tons of twisted wire, 1,000 tons of cathode copper, 150 tons of zinc ingot and 12 tons of concentrate of precious metals were offered in Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) on Monday.

On the same day, 83,410 tons of polymer products were offered at the Exchange in oil and petrochemical sector.

Moreover, 14,389 tons of chemicals, 27,000 tons of lube cut, 60 tons of sulfur, 1,319 tons of bitumen, 506 tons of base oil and also 18,200 tons of vacuum bottoms were traded at IME.

MA/FNA13980313000122

News Code 146038

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News