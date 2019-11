According to the Public Relations Dept. of IME, 4,400 tons of iron beam, 6,600 tons of rebar, 1,500 tons of aluminum ingot and 50 tons of copper ingot will be offered at the floor of industrial and mineral products.

Moreover, 80,670 tons of bitumen, 110 tons of moisture insulation and 10,000 tons of sulfur will be offered at exports’ hall of Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

MA/IRN83538146