Iran’s petchem products not identifiable: ex-NPC head

Noting that the US has spies in various economic systems and countries, Abbas Sheri-Moghaddam said that “these spies are in charge of informing the US about the customers of Iran’s petrochemical products.”

“Americans have known about the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) since spies have been observing its activities,” he said.

He underlined that Iranian petrochemical officials have their own solution for the new round of sanctions imposed on this industry adding that the industry cannot be put under sanctions.

On Friday, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran that target the country's petrochemical industry, including its largest petrochemical holding group, the PGPIC. The US Treasury also designated the holding group's network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales agents.

The sanctions come amid heightened tension between Tehran and Washington, following the US unilateral pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, re-imposition of sanctions, and deployment of extra troops to the Persian Gulf region.

On Saturday, CEO of the PGPIC, in reaction to the recent US sanctions, said the group would continue with calm and according to its previous plans.

Jafar Rabiei said “at a time like this, we need to keep our composure and take steps on the previously predicted path. One should not overhype the situation in the other side’s favor."

HJ/FNA 13980318000482