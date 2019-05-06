PGPIC to launch 7 projects by 2021

Jafar Rabiei said that the projects included Bidboland Gas Refinery, Lordegan, Ilam Olefin, the ammonia project in Hengam Plant, Gachsaran, parts of associated gases collection and NGL 3200 projects.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of the 24th Tehran Oil Show, which took place at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from May 1 to 4. The event hosted some 1,150 domestic and foreign companies from 21 countries including Azerbaijan, Spain, Germany, Britain, Italy, Turkey, China, Russia, the Netherlands, Ukraine, and etc.

Rabiei said urea, ammonia and methanol would be added to the holding’s output mix once Hengam and Apadana plants became operational.

PGPIC has also signed a contract with the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) for gathering associated gases in the fields operations by NISOC with 600 mcf/d of capacity.

MS/SHANA