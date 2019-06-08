US knows Iran’s petchem industry can’t be put under sanctions

He added that Iran’s exports of petrochemicals continued despite sanctions imposed by the UN in previous years and said, “US knows that the country’s petrochemical industry is unsanctionable.”

Bayat referred to the imposition of new US sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry and added, “the nature of petrochemical industry is in such a way that it cannot be sanctioned under any circumstances. Not here in Iran not in any other country.”

Private sector is responsible for producing and selling petrochemical products in the country, he said, adding, “it is predicted that country’s petrochemical products will be exported easily due to the high capabilities and potentials of private sector.”

