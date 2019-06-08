  1. Economy
8 June 2019 - 20:35

Former NPC chief:

US knows Iran’s petchem industry can’t be put under sanctions

US knows Iran's petchem industry can't be put under sanctions

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Former Chief Executive of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Abdolhossein Bayat said on Saturday that the United States is well aware of the fact that Iran’s petrochemical industry cannot be put under sanctions.

He added that Iran’s exports of petrochemicals continued despite sanctions imposed by the UN in previous years and said, “US knows that the country’s petrochemical industry is unsanctionable.”

Bayat referred to the imposition of new US sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry and added, “the nature of petrochemical industry is in such a way that it cannot be sanctioned under any circumstances. Not here in Iran not in any other country.”

Private sector is responsible for producing and selling petrochemical products in the country, he said, adding, “it is predicted that country’s petrochemical products will be exported easily due to the high capabilities and potentials of private sector.”

