Iran's leading petchem plant improves ICIS ranking despite sanctions

The latest ICIS ranking - the world’s largest petrochemical market information provider - shows three levels better than last year, despite the fact that PGPIC is targeted by the US sanctions.

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the company was ranked 38th in the world in the 2018 ICIS listing. The improvement comes despite the re-imposition of US unilateral sanctions on Iran.

In a statement, PGPIC CEO Jafar Rabiei congratulated his personnel on this remarkable achievement, emphasizing that US sanctions had no effect on the development of the sector.

The ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies is a ranking of the world’s largest chemical producers by sales. The listing includes both public and private companies, as well as additional metrics on operating profit, net income, capital expenditures, R&D spending, as well as total assets and the number of employees.

PGPIC is the largest company listed in Tehran Stock Exchange and is the second largest petrochemical company in the Middle East.

MNA/SHANA