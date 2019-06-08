US call for direct talks with Iran ‘a cunning, demagogic lie’

“Such remarks by the White House authorities are nothing but demagogic and very cunning lies, since they have put forward tens of conditions and preconditions against our country in a unilateral and unlawful manner,” said Iranian Minister of Defense Amir Hatami on Saturday, in reaction to the US’ call for holding direct talks with Iran amid heightened tensions between the two sides.

“They have done everything imaginable from waging an economic war, increasing sanctions, and escalating political pressure, and have spared no efforts in their hostility, enmity and the desire to hurt the Islamic Republic,” he added.

His remarks came as the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran that target the country's petrochemical industry, including its largest petrochemical holding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC). The US Treasury also designated the holding group's network of 39 subsidiary petrochemical companies and foreign-based sales agents.

While strongly condemning the move, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Saturday that the US call for talks with Iran is “deceitful, untrue and merely in service of appealing to the public opinion,” adding that the US’ continued pressure on Iran and imposition of new sanctions are “contrary to the principles and rules of international relations and law.”

